Innisfil man facing charges after road rage incident

An Innisfil man has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief after a road rage incident May 16.

South Simcoe police responded to a call at a home in Stroud around 1:30 p.m. on May 16. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told the incident began with an argument after the accused passed the victim while driving in the 9th Line and Yonge Street area.

According to police, the victim, a 71-year-old man from Barrie, told the accused he was going to call the police and followed the 19-year-old man home, where he parked outside of his house.

Police say the victim’s car window was then smashed with a wooden bat, sending glass shards into the air, cutting the elderly man’s face, causing minor injuries.

Police arrested the suspect and charged him with assault with a weapon and mischief. He was later released on a promise to appear in court.