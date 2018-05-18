Entertainment
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome 4th baby

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome 4th baby.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy.

The latest addition to their growing family arrived Thursday, according to Hilaria’s social media posts.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018,” she captioned a sweet photo of mom, dad and baby together.

He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz 💛 #wegotthis2018

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

The couple announced Hilaria’s pregnancy with an adorable family shot featuring Hilaria, the 30 Rock alum and their children, Carmen, Leonardo and Rafael.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” she announced on social media at the time. “I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!”

There is still no word on the new arrival’s name.

