Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome 4th baby.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy.

The latest addition to their growing family arrived Thursday, according to Hilaria’s social media posts.

“He’s here! He’s perfect! 8lbs 2oz #wegotthis2018,” she captioned a sweet photo of mom, dad and baby together.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer, Jimmy Kimmel, Alec Baldwin and more stars launch anti-NRA campaign

The couple announced Hilaria’s pregnancy with an adorable family shot featuring Hilaria, the 30 Rock alum and their children, Carmen, Leonardo and Rafael.

“Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring,” she announced on social media at the time. “I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl…I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin’s Trump returns to reveal he doesn’t care about America, plus more ‘SNL’ highlights

There is still no word on the new arrival’s name.