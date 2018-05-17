Sports
May 17, 2018 11:17 pm

Oakland Athletics belt three homers in 10-5 win over Toronto Blue Jays

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press

TORONTO, ON - MAY 17: Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by Khris Davis #2 after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 17, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
A A

TORONTO – Khris Davis hit one of Oakland’s three home runs and reached base five times in all as the Athletics dumped the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday at Rogers Centre.

Davis belted his team-leading 13th homer of the season in Oakland’s three-run third inning. He finished with four hits on the night and was also hit by a pitch.

Matt Olson hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning and Matt Chapman put the game away with a two-run blast in the sixth. The Athletics outhit the Blue Jays 14-7.

Aaron Sanchez (2-4) took the loss in the opener of the four-game series. The result left Oakland and Toronto with identical .500 records at 22-22.

Reliever Yusmeiro Petit (1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings for the victory as the Athletics improved to 4-3 on their 10-game road trip.

Sanchez did well to escape a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. He gave up a single and walked the bases loaded before fanning Chapman with his 29th pitch of the frame.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blue Jays
Oakland
Oakland Athletics
rogers centre
Sports
Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News