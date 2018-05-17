Oakland Athletics belt three homers in 10-5 win over Toronto Blue Jays
TORONTO – Khris Davis hit one of Oakland’s three home runs and reached base five times in all as the Athletics dumped the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 on Thursday at Rogers Centre.
Davis belted his team-leading 13th homer of the season in Oakland’s three-run third inning. He finished with four hits on the night and was also hit by a pitch.
Matt Olson hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning and Matt Chapman put the game away with a two-run blast in the sixth. The Athletics outhit the Blue Jays 14-7.
Aaron Sanchez (2-4) took the loss in the opener of the four-game series. The result left Oakland and Toronto with identical .500 records at 22-22.
Reliever Yusmeiro Petit (1-0) worked 2 2/3 innings for the victory as the Athletics improved to 4-3 on their 10-game road trip.
Sanchez did well to escape a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. He gave up a single and walked the bases loaded before fanning Chapman with his 29th pitch of the frame.
