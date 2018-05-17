Family identifies 3 seniors killed in crash near Lethbridge

Family members have identified three seniors from Raymond, Alta. who died in a single-vehicle crash near Lethbridge on Wednesday.

The casualties, all in their 80s, were killed when a Ford Freestar minivan drove off a curved stretch of Highway 845, south of Highway 4, just before a railway crossing.

The vehicle’s occupants were 80-year-old David Still and his two sisters: 85-year-old Lois Tillack and 83-year-old Lola Flexhaug.

Combined, the siblings had 17 children, 58 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren.

Coaldale RCMP said the minivan entered a deep ditch before coming to a rest on the train tracks.

All three were pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived on scene.

“It appears through our investigation that the corner was not taken at a proper rate of speed and the minivan went through the ditch, and then jumped over the ditch and landed on the north bank of the ditch,” said Staff Sgt. Glen Henry.