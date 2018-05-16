3 seniors killed in single-vehicle crash near Lethbridge

Three seniors are dead following a single-vehicle crash south of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Highway 845, just south of Highway 4.

Coaldale RCMP said a Ford Freestar minivan had been heading north on Highway 845 when it drove off the road on a curve just before a railway crossing.

Investigators said the minivan entered a deep ditch before coming to a rest on the railway tracks. They said the speed limit changes from 100 kilometres an hour down to 65 km/h just south of the collision area.

“The minivan contained three elderly occupants, all of which were pronounced deceased at the scene from impact-type injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the van’s occupants, a man and two women, are believed to be from the Raymond, Alta. area.

Their names have not been released as next of kin notifications are ongoing.