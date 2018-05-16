Traffic
May 16, 2018 11:28 pm

3 seniors killed in single-vehicle crash near Lethbridge

By Digital journalist  Global News
RCMP
A A

Three seniors are dead following a single-vehicle crash south of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to Highway 845, just south of Highway 4.

Coaldale RCMP said a Ford Freestar minivan had been heading north on Highway 845 when it drove off the road on a curve just before a railway crossing.

READ MORE: 2 teens killed in southern Alberta crash identified

Investigators said the minivan entered a deep ditch before coming to a rest on the railway tracks. They said the speed limit changes from 100 kilometres an hour down to 65 km/h just south of the collision area.

“The minivan contained three elderly occupants, all of which were pronounced deceased at the scene from impact-type injuries,” the RCMP said in a news release.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash near Grassy Lake, Alta.

Police said the van’s occupants, a man and two women, are believed to be from the Raymond, Alta. area.

Their names have not been released as next of kin notifications are ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Coaldale RCMP
Fatal Crash
Highway 845
Highway 845 Crash
Highway 845 Fatal
Highway 845 Triple Fatal
Lethbridge
Lethbridge Fatal Crash
RCMP
RCMP fatal crash
triple fatal crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News