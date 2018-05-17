New exhibit at Royal Sask. Museum allows residents to ‘zoom’ in on natures best kept secrets

People of Saskatchewan will now have a chance to ‘zoom’ in on some of nature’s best-kept secrets as the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) has officially launched their newest exhibit, ZOOM.

Using innovative technology, including imaging systems and 3D printing, the RSM said that ZOOM features 10 interactive stations that will show bugs, skulls and feathers that exist in the world all around you that you could have never imagined.

READ MORE: Tyrannosaurus rex expected to be named Saskatchewan’s fossil

“I continue to be amazed by the diverse specialties and talents that make up the RSM team,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “This eye-popping exhibit was designed and built by RSM staff and highlights some of the internationally-recognized research taking place here. With ZOOM, the RSM has once again developed a fantastic new exhibit that is sure to inspire visitors with a deeper appreciation for nature and I know that citizens and tourists will be thrilled with their next visit.”

K+S Potash Canada, a registered charity and not-for-profit organization is the presenting sponsor for ZOOM and has developed a sponsorship program to support the RSM’s newest interactive exhibit.

“K+S Potash Canada is excited to support this innovative new exhibit,” K+S Potash Canada communications specialist Sydney Gossard said. “We’re proud to support programs that provide educational opportunities for youth, and we know that this fascinating technology will provide all of ZOOM’s visitors with a new perspective on biodiversity and the world around us.”

READ MORE: Snake exhibit slithers into Royal Saskatchewan Museum

In addition, the RSM confirmed that RBC Dominion Securities is the interactive station sponsor for ZOOM.

What can you expect? The RSM said that visitors can expect to feel as if they are in an art gallery and each station features luminous images that highlight the colours and detail that nature has to offer – even the tiniest of creatures.

Each interactive component will further explore the concept of zooming in on small organisms and will invite the public to further discover unique and unknown details about nature.

The RSM is located at 2445 Albert Street in Regina and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit the Royal Saskatchewan Museum website.