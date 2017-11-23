Tyrannosaurus rex expected to be named Saskatchewan’s fossil

A giant, ferocious meat-eating predator is expected to become Saskatchewan’s provincial fossil.

The government has introduced legislation to give the Tyrannosaurus rex the official honour.

The bill follows the discovery of a 65 million-year-old fossil in 1991 in southwestern Saskatchewan.

Last year the Royal Saskatchewan Museum held a contest for people to vote on what the province’s official fossil should be, and T. rex won handily, despite its very short arms.

Gene Makowsky, minister of parks, says other provinces have a fossil as an emblem, but none use Tyrannosaurus rex.

Saskatchewan’s T. rex is affectionately known as Scotty.