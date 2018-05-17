Hamilton police arrest 3 on immigration warrants, drug charges

Hamilton’s Operation Lookout is being credited with leading to the arrest of three people.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a concerned citizen contacted police about a possible impaired driver.

Police found the vehicle in question in the McDonalds parking lot on Upper Centennial Parkway and learned the driver and two passengers had outstanding immigration warrants.

A man and two women face drug charges after officers found approximately 720 grams of marijuana, 84 grams of hash, several cellphones and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

The man, 44, has been charged with possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

The two women, aged 24 and 25, are charged with possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the investigation into the immigration warrants continues.

Police say in 2017, Operation Lookout accounted for 33 per cent of impaired driver arrests in Hamilton.

In place for close to 20 years, the campaign asks citizens to contact police when they believe they see an impaired driver.