$195,000 worth of illicit drugs seized from Hamilton home
Hamilton police have charged two men and a woman with multiple drug and firearm offences.
Officers raided a residence on Weir Street North in the east end at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Hamilton Police Gangs and Guns Unit and members of the Emergency Response Unit arrested three people inside the home and seized a large quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.
Police say the total estimated value of the illicit drugs is $195,000.
Officers also seized a loaded Colt .22 calibre handgun, various types of ammunition and a large sum of Canadian currency.
Police have charged Daniel Holloran, 37, of Hamilton, Miranda Shura, 26, of Hamilton, and Stephano Papadopoulos, 38, of Grimsby.
