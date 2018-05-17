Notley welcomes trade delegation from B.C. amid pipeline dispute

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is meeting with a delegation from the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade in Edmonton on Thursday.

In the midst of an ongoing feud over the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, 100 business, Indigenous, community and labour leaders from British Columbia made the trip to Edmonton to show that B.C. is still “open for business.”

Dubbed “The Federation Flight,” the delegation met with the premier Thursday morning before planning to attend a luncheon presentation hosted by the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

Notley is speaking at the luncheon and will answer questions from reporters following her address at around 12:25 p.m. MT.

The premier will be joined at the event by Deron Bilous, the minister of economic development and trade; Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, the minister of energy; Joe Ceci, the minister of finance; and Iain Black, the president of the Vancouver Board of Trade.

In light of continued opposition to the expansion project, Kinder Morgan suspended all “non-essential activities and related spending” on its Trans Mountain pipeline on April 8. It put a deadline in place of May 31 to decide to continue with the expansion.

On Wednesday, Alberta passed Bill 12, which is called the Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act.

The legislation gives the province sweeping power to intervene in oil and gas exports that could result in punitive price spikes in British Columbia in the dispute over the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion.

“Albertans, British Columbians and all Canadians should understand that if the path forward for the pipeline through B.C. is not settled soon, I’m ready and prepared to turn off the taps,” Notley said Wednesday.

B.C. Premier John Horgan called the Alberta law provocative.

“Instead of asking how can we work together on this, they took aggressive action,” he said in Chilliwack, B.C.

