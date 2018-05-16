Canada
May 16, 2018 12:59 pm
Updated: May 16, 2018 1:54 pm

Premier Notley to speak following Trans Mountain developments in Ottawa

By Web Producer  Global News

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to media before the Speech from the Throne, in Edmonton on March 8, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Edmonton.

It will take place at the Alberta legislature and Global News plans to live stream the event here.

READ MORE: If Kinder Morgan bails on Trans Mountain pipeline, other investors welcome: Morneau

Earlier Wednesday, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, there are plenty of other investors out there willing to take up the cause.

He also said the federal Liberal government is willing to “provide indemnity” to those investors to ensure the controversial Alberta-B.C. project is able to proceed.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta BC Trade Dispute
Alberta Government
Alberta Oil
bc alberta pipeline dispute
Canadian Government
Kinder Morgan
Rachel Notley
Trans Mountain

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News