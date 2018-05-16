Premier Notley to speak following Trans Mountain developments in Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Edmonton.

It will take place at the Alberta legislature and Global News plans to live stream the event here.

Earlier Wednesday, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, there are plenty of other investors out there willing to take up the cause.

He also said the federal Liberal government is willing to “provide indemnity” to those investors to ensure the controversial Alberta-B.C. project is able to proceed.

— More to come…