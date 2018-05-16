Canada
May 16, 2018 9:21 am

If Kinder Morgan bails on Trans Mountain pipeline, other investors welcome: Morneau

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau outlined on Wednesday the three steps the federal government would take to encourage further development of the Trans Mountain expansion project.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, there are plenty of other investors out there willing to take up the cause.

And Morneau says the federal Liberal government is willing to “provide indemnity” to those investors to ensure the controversial Alberta-B.C. project is able to proceed.

READ MORE: Trudeau grilled on Kinder Morgan as pipeline project’s deadline looms

Amid mounting opposition from the B.C. government, environmental groups and protesters, not to mention skittish investors, Kinder Morgan halted all non-essential spending on its $7.4-billion plan to double an existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C., and gave Ottawa until the end of May to broker some calm.

Morneau says investors need certainty in order to back a project that the government has repeatedly insisted is in the national interest.

WATCH: Morneau calls out Premier Horgan’s ‘deliberate attempts to frustrate’ Trans Mountain

The finance minister had been engaged in intensive talks with Kinder Morgan officials up until Tuesday, but the two sides have yet to declare any common ground on the amount of federal money involved.

Wednesday’s hastily called news conference comes on the same day as the company’s annual meeting in Calgary.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Bill Morneau
Bill Morneau Kinder Morgan
Bill Morneau Trans Mountain
Canada government Trans Mountain pipeline
Kinder Morgan
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Trans Mountain Pipeline project

