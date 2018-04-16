New law would allow Alberta to restrict flow of oil and gas

The Alberta government introduced legislation Monday that would give the energy minister power to restrict the flow of oil, gasoline and natural gas leaving the province.

Once passed, Marg McCuaig-Boyd would be able to direct truckers, pipeline companies and rail operators on how much product could be shipped and when.

Violaters would face fines of up to $1 million a day for individuals and $10 million a day for a corporation.

“Every day, we’re leaving money on the table due to a lack of pipeline capacity and that needs to stop,” McCuaig-Boyd said. “We’ve said all along there would be no surprises for our energy sector and we’ve engaged with them throughout this process.

“The powers in this legislation are not powers Alberta wants to use, but we will do so if it means long-term benefit for the industry, for Alberta and for Canada.”

Alberta is locked in a dispute with British Columbia over the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline expansion to the West Coast has been approved by the federal government, but B.C. is fighting it in the courts.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is declining to frame the legislation as solely payback to B.C., but she says her government is committed to putting pressure on its western neighbour.

“This is about protecting the jobs and livelihoods of thousands of Albertans and our ability to keep Canada working,” Notley said.

“It’s simple — when Alberta works, Canada works.

“We did not start this fight but let there be no doubt we will do whatever it takes to build this pipeline and get top dollar in return for the oil and gas products that are owned by all Albertans.”

