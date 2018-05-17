Canada
Police seeking public’s help locating missing Bradford teens

South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s assistance locating two teenagers missing from Bradford.

According to police, 14-year-old Nolan Franczyk, and 13-year-old Ryan Moon have been missing since around 6:20 a.m., Thursday.

Police say they were seen leaving their homes separately about five minutes apart, and are believed to be together.

Police and their families are concerned for their well-being and would like to see them come home safely.

Police are urging anyone who knows the boys and may know of their whereabouts to contact South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

