Missing N.S. woman, 81, found safe in vehicle 2 days after getting flat tire

An elderly Nova Scotia woman who went missing in the Musqoudoboit Valley area was located on Wednesday night after an intense land and air search.

Myrna Burgess, 81, was found at around 9:30 p.m. in the Ship Harbour, N.S., area. RCMP say Burgess was found conscious and alert in her van on Wednesday night and was brought out of the woods.

READ MORE: N.S. woman, 81, missing after sleeping in vehicle overnight in Musquodoboit Valley

Prior to that, she had been last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP say the woman and an 83-year-old man, believed to be her husband, went for a drive on Monday when their van got a flat tire.

The pair slept in their vehicle on Monday night and the man told police he ventured out on Tuesday to search for help.

WATCH: N.S. woman, 81, missing after sleeping in vehicle overnight in Musquodoboit Valley

Police say he walked for several hours before meeting some people who tried to help him find his way back to the vehicle.

They were not able to find it.

They called RCMP at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Good news to report: @RCMPNS say 81-year-old Myrna Burgess was located by searchers on ATV's around 9:30 last night. She was found inside her van and is said to be in good condition. #Halifax #NovaScotia @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/0cH10ZuwDZ — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) May 17, 2018

During the day on Wednesday, volunteers from several search and rescue organizations, as well as a Department of Natural Resources helicopter and a private plane were brought in to help in the search.

Police described the search area as “vast” because it covered the Musquodoboit Valley area all the way to Porters Lake Provincial Park, which is where the couple was believed to have been on Monday.

Follow @RebeccaLau

— With files from Natasha Pace and Kim Elaschuk