Leave firefighting to professionals, London Fire warns after blaze at old Kellogg plant

The London Fire Department is appealing to the public to leave firefighting to the professionals.

A blaze at the old Kellogg’s plant this week has prompted the department to remind people that staying behind to fight a fire is extremely dangerous.

On Tuesday, three workers were cutting apart a large industrial filter with torches at 100 Kellogg Lane when dust inside the equipment caught fire.

READ MORE: No serious injuries reported in 4th-floor blaze at former Kellogg’s plant

Two of the workers fled the scene. Firefighters were able to help those people evacuate and they were treated for smoke inhalation.

According to the London Fire Department, the third worker stayed behind and tried to snuff out the blaze, emptying three fire extinguishers in the process.

When he realized his efforts to douse the fire were in vain, he fled to the roof and joined two others who had already escaped, officials said.

Firefighters helped the trio evacuate.

READ MORE: Careless smoking blamed for $600K fire in 2 Glass Avenue homes in east London

Although he did survive, the London Fire Department says he inhaled a considerable amount of smoke.

Officials are reminding everyone their only responsibility when a fire breaks out is to get out and call 911.

Do not attempt to fight the blaze, they said.