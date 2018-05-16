900 insurance claims unresolved 2 years after Fort McMurray wildfire

Some 900 insurance claims remain unresolved two years after a wildfire dubbed “The Beast” tore through the city of Fort McMurray and the surrounding area.

The ferocious fire in May 2016 consumed 10 per cent of the buildings in the northeastern Alberta city and forced 88,000 people from their homes for at least a month.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says 97 per cent of claims have been settled.

It says 85 per cent of those that remain unresolved have been granted extensions by insurance companies.

There’s a two-year deadline for property claims to be settled, but insurers have been granting extensions on a case-by-case basis.

“I encourage anyone with an outstanding insurance claim to contact their insurance company immediately to find out if they are willing to provide an extension, and if they experience any difficulty, they should contact Alberta’s Superintendent of Insurance,” Wood Buffalo mayor Don Scott said.

“I would also encourage them to contact a lawyer about filing a statement of claim to preserve their rights.”

The total payout to policyholders is expected to be $3.7 billion, making the Fort McMurray wildfire the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history.

In all, there were 25,499 residential property claims, 4,151 commercial claims and 14,444 automobile claims filed.

“I am very encouraged by the response from the insurance companies serving the residents of Wood Buffalo,” Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci said Wednesday.

“I commend these companies for their willingness to take a more flexible approach to helping those affected by this disaster.”

