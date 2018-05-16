Charges laid after barricades, vehicle rammed in downtown Edmonton

Charges have been laid after a barricades, a parked car and road sign were rammed by a vehicle in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Police were called after a truck was allegedly stolen from a fenced compound in the area of 105 Street and Fort Hill road at around 7:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Police arrest driver after allegedly stolen City of Edmonton pickup truck hits barricades, parked car

The truck drove down Jasper Avenue, hitting several barricades, a parked car and a road sign, police said, before a patrol officer who happened to be in the area of Jasper Avenue and 105 Street began following the truck and called for backup.

The truck travelled west down 103 A Avenue where patrol members, along with the Tactical and Canine Units, stopped the truck and driver at 97 Street at around 8:10 p.m.

Jay Robert Paul Pombert, 35, is facing over 10 charges including: break and enter, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving and criminal hit and run, as well as several breaches of conditions.

It hasn’t been confirmed who the truck belonged to, but photos taken by a Global News Crew on Tuesday night showed City of Edmonton decals on the truck.