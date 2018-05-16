Crime
May 16, 2018 5:53 pm

Charges laid after barricades, vehicle rammed in downtown Edmonton

WATCH ABOVE: On Tuesday, police said charges were pending against the driver of a pickup truck that was allegedly stolen before going on a dangerous ride through Edmonton's downtown core.

Charges have been laid after a barricades, a parked car and road sign were rammed by a vehicle in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Police were called after a truck was allegedly stolen from a fenced compound in the area of 105 Street and Fort Hill road at around 7:45 p.m.

The truck drove down Jasper Avenue, hitting several barricades, a parked car and a road sign, police said, before a patrol officer who happened to be in the area of Jasper Avenue and 105 Street began following the truck and called for backup.

The truck travelled west down 103 A Avenue where patrol members, along with the Tactical and Canine Units, stopped the truck and driver at 97 Street at around 8:10 p.m.

Charges have been laid against the driver of a pickup truck Edmonton police allege was stolen before going on a dangerous ride through the city’s downtown core.

Jay Robert Paul Pombert, 35, is facing over 10 charges including: break and enter, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving and criminal hit and run, as well as several breaches of conditions.

It hasn’t been confirmed who the truck belonged to, but photos taken by a Global News Crew on Tuesday night showed City of Edmonton decals on the truck.

