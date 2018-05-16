Police arrest driver after allegedly stolen City of Edmonton pickup truck hits barricades, parked car

Charges are pending against the driver of a pickup truck that was allegedly stolen before going on a dangerous ride through Edmonton’s downtown core, police said.

Photos taken by a Global News crew at the scene of the arrest show the pickup truck has a City of Edmonton decal and stripes on it, however, police did not mention who the truck belongs to.

On Tuesday night, police said they received a report of a Ford F-350 truck being stolen after someone broke into a fenced compound at 105 Street and Fort Hill Road at about 7:45 p.m.

“The driver drove erratically and dangerously through the downtown area, including Jasper Avenue, hitting barricades, a parked car and a road sign,” police said in a news release. “A patrol officer who happened to be in the area of 105 Street and Jasper Avenue noticed the vehicle and started following it, while calling for backup.”

According to police, when the truck started heading west on 103A Avenue, patrol units — along with tactical and canine units — “intercepted the truck and driver” at 97 Street, just west of police headquarters, at about 8:10 p.m.

Police said a 35-year-old man was arrested without incident and is facing charges, including break and enter, theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving, criminal flight from police, criminal hit and run, driving while suspended, mischief and several breaches of conditions.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, police said.