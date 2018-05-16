London student wins ‘police chief for the day’ contest

Sage Arnold won a local contest for London police student chief for the day through a video entry detailing the reasons she should be awarded the position.

Const. Becky Elliott says they received an outpouring number of videos from students, and Arnold was chosen because of her involvement within the community.

“I will go to the store and I will get a chocolate and I will give it to somebody, and give them a compliment,” Arnold said.

The sixth-grader says the reaction she receives when giving to others is amazing.

“It makes me feel like a superhero and just perfect — so I love doing it and I can’t really stop anymore.”

Const. Elliott told 980 CFPL that she was impressed by Arnold’s random acts of kindness.

“It’s pretty amazing,” she said.

“Especially for someone only in Grade 6 — to see those qualities coming through so soon.”

Past recipients of the competition was a female student who rescued her sibling from a motor-vehicle collision. Another initiated an anti-bullying program in her classroom.

The contest was held in support of police week, and various activities are lined up for Londoners to get involved and learn about the service.

The deadline for submissions was April 27, community safety officers distributed flyers to local schools asking students to submit a 30-second video nominating a friend, schoolmate, student or themselves for the position.

Local students residing in the Forest City between the ages of 11 and 13 were eligible.

The winner participates in a number of activities related to their duties as chief, including waking up early.

Arnold’s day began around 5:45 a.m., when she was picked up from her home on Tuesday and taken to the station for a staff meeting. Her first duty was commenting on an inspectator’s purple-coloured tie.

During a tour of the station, Arnold was taken to the range where she fired a gun. Const. Elliott said she had a pretty decent shot.

One of the perks of Arnold’s job is having access to restricted areas of the station. She went down to the bomb-disposal trucks and saw two bomb-disposal robots.

“It’s so fun to get to go and see everything — and get to know that even some of the police officers don’t get to see the things that I get to see.”

She has several appearances to make, including lunch with the senior officer of Ontario Police College.

Arnold will return to school prior to dismissal for a meet-and-greet along with other officers.