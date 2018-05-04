London police, local safety groups launch week-long pedestrian crossover blitz

London police officers will be a presence at some of the city’s 89 pedestrian crossovers next week as they begin a week-long education blitz in partnership with two local safety groups.

London police are teaming up with the London-Middlesex Road Safety Committee and Active and Safe Routes to School for the blitz, which will run from May 7 to May 11.

The blitz is aimed at ensuring pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers know what to do when coming upon a pedestrian crossover.

Pedestrian crossovers first popped up along busy London roads in 2016, focused mostly in neighbourhoods near city schools. Another 23 crossovers are on the way.

At the crossovers, pedestrians have the right of way, meaning drivers have to stop behind the yield line and wait until the pedestrian has completely crossed the roadway before driving.

“This is in effect 24/7 and drivers can be fined up to $500 and three demerit points for offences at pedestrian crossovers,” police said in a release.

Traffic enforcement and community services officers attended a crossover near Stoneybrook Public School Friday morning ahead of the blitz.

The officers appeared alongside Tony the Street-Wise Cat, the mascot of the two local groups partnering with police, who was featured in three safety videos posted online earlier this year by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

More information can be found at london.ca/crossovers