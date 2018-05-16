RCMP investigate alleged sexual assault in Vernon
RCMP in Vernon are investigating a report claiming a sexual assault at Okanagan Landing on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say it was just before 4 p.m. when they were called to the 2400 block of Fulton Road.
An adult woman told police she was walking home when she was attacked. She said the man fled on foot.
He is described as a white man, about 50 years old, and wearing a white t-shirt, blue shorts and a black hat.
“The police are pursuing all avenues of the investigation to identify the suspect,” Cst. Kelly Brett said. “We are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area or heard anything at the time of the assault to come forward and speak to police.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or contact Crime Stoppers.
