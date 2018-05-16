North Edmonton fire destroys garage, damages two homes

Fire crews battled to save a home in northeast Edmonton Wednesday morning after a fire started in a garage.

Firefighters were called at 5:37 a.m. to a home at 38 Street and 123 Avenue where a fire was burning in the home’s detached garage.

“When we got on scene the garage behind me was fully involved. The fire was under control about a half an hour later,” Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Randy Shakura said.

Shakura said two homes received some damage in the fire – the house on the same property as the garage and a neighbouring home – but a quick response by fire crews saved at least one home from being destroyed.

“Some really good decisions were made by the fire commander. He deployed his crews really well, employed strategies really well,” Shakura said.

There were no injuries in the blaze.

“We did a search and rescue of the primary residence. Nobody was inside,” Shakura said.

“And the neighbours were evacuated shortly after just because of the smoke. The way the wind was blowing there was a lot of smoke blowing into that area.”

The financial cost of the fire is not yet known.