8 pets rescued during north Edmonton house fire

Firefighters responded to a residential fire in north Edmonton at around 10:15 Saturday night.

“The entire main floor was fully in flames,” Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Randy Shakura said. He said crews arrived at the duplex on 118 Avenue and 50 Street.

Crews tried to keep the flames from spreading to the attic.

It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire but firefighters did have their hands full rescuing pets.

“The side of the duplex to the north of where the fire started, we acquired two large dogs, a large cat and five snakes,” Shakura said, adding all the animals were alive.

“Right now we have animal control responding to the scene to take care and control them.”

He said there’s no word yet on possible cause or damage estimate.