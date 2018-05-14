2 homes in Summerside heavily damaged by fire

Two homes in southeast Edmonton were heavily damaged during a fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 67 Street SW, near 19 Avenue SW, in the Summerside neighbourhood.

The extent of the damage is still being determined, but aerial video from the Global 1 news helicopter shows the roofs of both homes were burnt through, exposing charred trusses and damage to the house below.

It’s not known exactly when the fire began, but by 7 a.m. it appeared to be under control.

— More to come…