Canada
May 14, 2018 9:48 am

2 homes in Summerside heavily damaged by fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Aerial video from the Global 1 news helicopter shows the extent of the damage to two homes in southeast Edmonton's Summerside area.

A A

Two homes in southeast Edmonton were heavily damaged during a fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to 67 Street SW, near 19 Avenue SW, in the Summerside neighbourhood.

The extent of the damage is still being determined, but aerial video from the Global 1 news helicopter shows the roofs of both homes were burnt through, exposing charred trusses and damage to the house below.

It’s not known exactly when the fire began, but by 7 a.m. it appeared to be under control.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton firefighters
Edmonton House Fire
Fire
House Fire
Summerside
Summerside Fire
Summerside Fire Damage
Summerside House Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News