Onion Lake RCMP find man submerged in slough

Onion Lake RCMP said an investigation has been launched to determine how and when a man died, and became submerged in a slough.

Police were called by a passerby to Nine Mile Road, around one kilometre south of the Chief Taylor Road intersection, late Monday afternoon.

They attended along with EMS personnel and found the man in the slough just off the west side of the road.

RCMP said “it was clear the man was deceased.”

The man has been identified, and police are in the process of notifying his family.

The RCMP major crime unit north and forensics identification unit from North Battleford, Sask., were called in for the investigation.