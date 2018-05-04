Body of missing snowmobiler found in northern Saskatchewan

The body of a missing snowmobiler has been found near the shoreline of a northern Saskatchewan lake.

Green Lake RCMP said they received word of the missing snowmobiler on Dore Lake the evening of April 30.

READ MORE: RCMP say northern Saskatchewan death likely due to exposure

A witness told police they lost sight and sound of the snowmobile as it was driven across the lake during the afternoon.

Police said the lake was getting weak around the shoreline and it was feared the snowmobiler had not made it safely to shore.

A set of tracks was located going onto the ice, but not coming off the lake. A search was not started at the time due to darkness.

Conservation officers from Big River were called in the next day to help with the search.

READ MORE: Swan River man killed in another Manitoba snowmobile crash

A drone was flown over the lake and the body of the missing snowmobiler was found in the water near the shoreline.

The name of the snowmobiler has not been released by police.

Dore Lake is roughly 340 kilometres north of Saskatoon.