Snowmobiler dies on Lake Simcoe near Thorah Island

A Brechin, Ont., man is dead after his snowmobile went through the ice on Lake Simcoe on Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police Service stated Wednesday they are looking for witnesses. Emergency services were called to the lake around 4:30 p.m. after a snowmobile was seen falling through the ice near Thorah Island, approximately four kilometres west of Beaverton.

“The incident occurred about 100 feet off the southeast corner of the island,” said police.

Police say six people were snowmobiling together at the time and one man got off his sled and jumped into the water to try to save the victim.

“He was unsuccessful but was able to get back out of the icy water safely,” police stated.

Georgina and Brock Township fire departments responded and were assisted by an airboat from York Regional Police.

The 50-year-old man was located and taken to the marina in Beaverton by airboat. The other snowmobilers then left the area to keep warm.

The man was taken by air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Police have not released his name. However, The Brock Voice has identified him as Ken Eastcott.

“The DRPS would like to recognize the outstanding efforts of the Brock Township Fire Department, York Regional Police, the Georgina Township Fire Department and officers from North Division for their efforts,” police said.