Woman, child from Florida killed in snowmobiling incident near Golden, B.C.

A woman and child were killed in a snowmobiling mishap near Golden, B.C. on Wednesday, March 28.

A woman and child were killed Wednesday in a snowmobiling incident near Golden, B.C., according to RCMP.

Officers were called to a backcountry area called the North Bench, northwest of Golden, just after noon.

A 35-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl both died. RCMP said they are both from Miami, Florida.

The pair were not related, spokesperson Const. Spencer Lainchbury said.

The woman and child were riding on the same snowmobile as part of a guided tour.

RCMP responded by both helicopter and snowmobile to the scene. Investigators were still on scene as of 5:45 p.m. MT trying to determine the cause.

No other injuries were reported.

Lainchbury said RCMP don’t believe the incident is suspicious.

He couldn’t say whether the families of the woman and child had been notified, but said the U.S. Consulate had been informed.

