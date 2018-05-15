2 Edmonton outdoor pools to be open in time for May long weekend

Two Edmonton outdoor pools will be open in time for the May long weekend, as temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-20s.

Fred Broadstock and Queen Elizabeth outdoor pools will open on Saturday, May 19 and remain open through the summer, weather permitting.

Admission to all city outdoor pools will be free again this year, after huge success offering free access last year, as part of Canada 150 celebrations.

Over the course of three months in 2017, 153,000 people attended outdoor pools in Edmonton. That’s compared to 88,639 people over the same time period in 2016.

Earlier this year, Councillor Scott McKeen said the price tag to offer free admission was a little more than $500,000.

Spray parks in Edmonton opened last weekend and will remain open through the summer. Local neighbourhood spray parks are scheduled to open on May 25.

Warm weather on the May long weekend in Alberta is never a guarantee, but Edmonton is in for a treat this weekend. Temperatures are forecast to reach a sunny 23 C on Saturday, 25 C on Sunday and 27 C on Monday, according to Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

The rest of the outdoor pools in Edmonton are set to open on the following dates:

Mill Creek – June 1

Oliver – June 9

Borden – June 22

Pool hours are subject to change due to the weather. For up to date hours, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.