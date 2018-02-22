City of Edmonton outdoor pools to be free in summer of 2018 after pilot program made waves the year before

Several of the City of Edmonton’s outdoor pools will be free again this summer.

That’s after the city approved a plan to extend a pilot project that saw 153,000 people visit the facilities for free during a three-month period, compared to 88,639 the summer before.

“I think it’s a really laudable program,” Councillor Scott McKeen told Global News of the decision on Wednesday, adding the pilot program proved to be “”very successful” in 2017.

“I think it shows that we’re certainly willing to meet that demand,” he said.

Last year’s pilot program was done in part to mark the Canada 150 celebrations; pool fees were waived between July and September.

This summer, the program will run from May to September

READ MORE: Edmonton pool attendance booming during free admission

“We often forget we’re very fortunate,” McKeen said. “Most of us are very fortunate that we can afford such things for our families, a day at the pool… and not everybody can.

“To have this option for those families, for seniors, on a fixed income, I think it’s just a tremendous symbol and sign of what our community values are.”

McKeen said the 2018 pilot is expected to cost. a little more than $500,000.

The four outdoor pools proposed to be included in the free program are Fred Broadstock, Mill Creek, Oliver and Queen Elizabeth.

READ MORE: Edmonton plans to expand free outdoor pools to 2018

McKeen said after the summer of 2018, he hopes a report will be compiled with demographic information about the pools’ users and that a request could then be made for the next operating budget.

-With files from Allison Bench