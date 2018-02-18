Edmonton plans to expand free outdoor pools to 2018

There are plans for the city to make access to outdoor pools free again this summer.

In 2017, admission fees for all of Edmonton’s outdoor public pools were waived from July to September in honour of Canada 150 celebrations.

A report going to committee on February 21st says the city wants to pilot the program again in 2018. The report says the city wants to evaluate attendance and the satisfaction of Edmontonians.

The cost of the program which would run between May and September 2018— two months longer than last year– would be around $530,000.

In 2017, 153,000 people visited outdoor pools during the three month free period. A total of 190,000 people visited last summer, compared to a total of 88,639 in 2016.

The four outdoor pools proposed to be included in the free program are Fred Broadstock, Mill Creek, Oliver, and Queen Elizabeth.

If the 2018 program is successful, city administration also hopes to expand it to further years.