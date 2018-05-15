Politics
May 15, 2018 12:39 pm
Updated: May 15, 2018 12:41 pm

Scottish parliament votes against U.K.’s Brexit legislation, complicating London’s plan to leave EU

By Staff Reuters

An anti-Brexit protester waves EU and Union flags and holds up a placard opposite the Houses of Parliament, on a sunny day in London, May 8, 2018.

Reuters/Hannah McKay
A A

LONDON – The Scottish parliament voted on Tuesday to refuse consent to Britain’s flagship Brexit legislation, increasing constitutional uncertainty over how the exit from the European Union will proceed.

The Edinburgh assembly voted 93 to 30 to deny consent for the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which is currently going through the national parliament in London and is supposed to provide clarity on the legal position as Britain severs ties with the bloc.

Although the Scottish parliament has no veto over the bill, the refusal to give consent sets up an unprecedented constitutional clash between Edinburgh and London, complicating British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for Brexit.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Brexit
Brexit legislation
Edinburgh
European union
Scotland Brexit
Scotland Brexit vote
Theresa May
Theresa May brexit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News