Tow truck driver arrested in Guelph hit-and-run
Guelph police say a 37-year-old tow truck driver has been arrested following a hit-and-run on Sunday morning in city’s south end.
It happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Gordon Street and Clair Road.
Police allege a tow truck driver intentionally struck another car following an argument and caused $10,000 in damage.
There were no injuries, but the suspect fled the area before police arrived.
On Monday officers arrested Abel Tsegai, of Guelph, and charged him with dangerous driving, fail to remain, and assault with a weapon.
He will make a court appearance in June.
