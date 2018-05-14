Guelph police seize $13K in drugs, man arrested

Guelph police say a search warrant on Friday in the south end of the city has led to the arrest of a 47-year-old man and the seizure of $13,200 worth of drugs.

Police said on Monday that the investigation began in early 2018 and led police to an apartment in the area of College Avenue and Scottsdale Drive.

Officers with the drug unit found marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, benzodiazepine, morphine and another drug that is believed to be either fentanyl or heroin.

Const. Chris Probst stressed the importance of getting these drugs out of the community.

“There’s a significant fentanyl issue happening in our community and we need to get fentanyl off the streets,” Probst said. “It can be laced in other types of drugs, and then you have carfentanil, which is even more dangerous.”

Police also seized a variety of prohibited weapons and replica handguns as part of their search.

Jason Wall, from Guelph, was charged with a long list of offences, including eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.