Guelph police receive 49 guns as part of gun amnesty program

Guelph police say they received 49 guns and 2,500 rounds of ammunition last month as part of a province-wide gun amnesty program.

Of those 49 guns, police said they took in five handguns, 18 shotguns and 26 rifles.

All of the firearms seized will be destroyed, police said in a news release.

The program was organized by the Ontario Provincial Police who said more than 2,000 guns were turned in to various police services across the province in April.

“We are pleased to have participated in this provincial campaign and thank the public for their response,” said Guelph’s chief of police Jeff DeRuyter. “By disposing of these unwanted firearms, we ensure they don’t get into the wrong hands and this helps contribute to the safety of our community.”

Police said they will continue to accept firearms from the public. Anyone who wants to turn over an unwanted weapon can call police at 519-824-1212 to arrange for officers to retrieve the weapons.

Police stressed that no one should ever deliver weapons to a police station.