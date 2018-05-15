One-day strike by school bus drivers hits 19 Quebec school boards

Parents across Quebec should expect trouble getting their children to school Tuesday — school bus drivers are on strike.

More than 73,000 students — including almost 1,000 in Montreal — are affected across 19 school boards.

CSN-affiliated unions first made the announcement two weeks ago, when they said the strike would affect up to 32 school boards and more than 110,000 students, but a court ruling has forced some drivers back to work.

READ MORE: Province-wide school bus strike looms over Quebec

Schools that rely on Transco drivers will not be affected by Tuesday’s strike. That includes most of the Lester B. Pearson and English Montreal school boards.

The Commission scolaire de Montréal said that it has communicated directly with the families of the 500 students that will be affected.

Parents are encouraged to check their school website for more detailed information.

READ MORE: Thousands of West Island students affected by Monday’s school bus strike

If the ongoing negotiations are not resolved, drivers will strike again May 28.

More than half a million students in Quebec use a school bus daily.