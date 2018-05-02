Province-wide school bus strike looms over Quebec

Sporadic school bus driver strikes have become a common thing in recent months, but May 15 could bring a much bigger one than the last.

About 110,000 students across 32 school boards could be affected, including the Lester B. Pearson, English Montreal, and Riverside school boards. See below for a complete list.

The CSN-affiliated unions representing 2,170 bus drivers announced Tuesday that members will walk off the job for the first of six general strike days May 15.

CSN president Jacques Létourneau said that compensation is still at the heart of the negotiations.

Drivers make an average of $17.86 per hour — bringing an annual salary of $19,288 — but Létourneau added that there are vast differences between the minimum and maximum. Some make $12.07 per hour, just a few cents above minimum wage.

He said this makes it difficult to attract new people to the profession and retain current drivers.

Unions said an April 17 meeting with Education Minister Sébastien Proulx failed to remedy the salary issues.

If the ongoing negotiations are not resolved, drivers will strike again May 28.

More than half a million students in Quebec use a school bus daily.

School boards that would be affected by May 15 strike: