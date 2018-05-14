REM officials, Pointe-Claire mayor reassure residents ‘no extra dues’ for transit site

It was a chance to clear up any misconceptions for property owners near the future sites of the REM light rail train project.

A consultation meeting was held Monday for those concerned about “extra dues” connected to the transit site.

A letter sent out to residents from Pointe-Claire administration a few weeks ago outlining “dues” that would have to be paid had some worried about being taxed.

Representatives from the REM and the town’s administration clarified that won’t be the case.

What will happen is that the REM can charge up to $600 million over 50 years in dues but only for construction or renovation projects near the site that are over $756,150 or more.

Once the $600 million is collected by transit authority, then the “dues” stop.

At the meeting Monday, skeptical owners got to hear the reassurances for themselves.

Pointe-Claire’s mayor says developers are already asking about getting space near the future stations.

“There’s quite a buzz right now, things are changing and it is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of,” Mayor John Belvedere told Global News.

For their part, managers at the local Galerie des Sources mall say they are moving forward with their plans to renovate.

“We are exempt from the dues, so we are relieved,” said Galerie des Sources’ Pascal Joubert.

The 26th station of the REM light rail project will be completed by 2023.

