Canada
May 14, 2018 2:54 pm

NDP MP Christine Moore to take legal action after sexual misconduct allegations

By National Online Journalist  Global News

NDP MP Christine Moore rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in early 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Adrian Wyld
NDP MP Christine Moore says she will sue for defamation after a retired soldier accused her of sexual misconduct last week.

In a press conference held in her Quebec riding on Monday, Moore denied the claim made by Glen Kirkland that she abused her power and sexually stalked him. Instead, she said the pair had had a relationship — something Kirkland denies.

Moore did not say exactly when she intends to file her defamation claim.

But she said it will name Kirkland as well as the three columnists who published his allegations.

“It will take some time to get together the evidence surrounding this situation,” Moore said. “Because of the seriousness of the allegations, I am going to take legal action.”

More to come … 
