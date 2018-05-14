NDP MP Christine Moore to take legal action after sexual misconduct allegations

NDP MP Christine Moore says she will sue for defamation after a retired soldier accused her of sexual misconduct last week.

In a press conference held in her Quebec riding on Monday, Moore denied the claim made by Glen Kirkland that she abused her power and sexually stalked him. Instead, she said the pair had had a relationship — something Kirkland denies.

Moore did not say exactly when she intends to file her defamation claim.

But she said it will name Kirkland as well as the three columnists who published his allegations.

“It will take some time to get together the evidence surrounding this situation,” Moore said. “Because of the seriousness of the allegations, I am going to take legal action.”

