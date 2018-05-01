Investigation results for harassment allegation against MP Erin Weir to be released soon

The federal NDP said leader Jagmeet Singh received the results of a third-party investigation into harassment allegations against one of his MP’s about two weeks ago. Singh added that the findings will be released soon.

The investigation was launched in February after Regina-Lewvan MP Erin Weir was accused by one of his caucus colleagues, Christine Moore, of having harassed several women, including NDP staff members.

“It’s certainly the case that if you solicit complaints from hundreds of staff people, you will get some complaints. Particularly in a political context where there are disagreements, there are rivalries, there are axes to grind,” Weir countered.

While Moore said she had not personally experienced anything, Singh deemed the allegations serious enough to suspend Weir from his caucus responsibilities and asked University of Ottawa law professor Michelle Flaherty to investigate.

“I’m proud of the fact that the NDP has long had a process through our staff union for people to bring forward harassment grievances. I believe that process is a good one. I have never faced a complaint under it, so it is quite unfortunate that all this came out by email and then was subject to this separate process,” he added.

NDP officials say Flaherty delivered her report to Singh last month, and that while it intends to release those parts that aren’t confidential and private, the party is being careful to protect and respect everyone involved.

CBC is reporting that Flaherty’s investigation uncovered multiple harassment complaints against Weir, though it did not say whether the complaints were found to have had merit.

When asked whether those were related to the email from Moore, a frustrated Weir said he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t, and that’s part of the challenge. Rather than an investigation into the email that MP Moore had sent around, there was just an open call for proposals to see if they could find any complaints from among the NDP staff. So at this point, I think it’s unclear to say if that complaint had anything to do with the original email.”

When asked whether that presented an opportunity for more complaints Weir noted that it’s a possibility, but not one he expects.

The party would not confirm the report, saying only that Singh is committed to a fair process that respects anyone who comes forward with a complaint and that his goal is a clear resolution and safe workplace for all.