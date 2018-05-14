Man dead after being struck by train on Maitland Street

London Police say a man is dead after being struck by a train at the CN Rail crossing on Maitland Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene behind the Men’s Mission on York Street at about 12:45 p.m. Monday, where an adult man was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Maitland Street, between York and Bathurst streets, will be closed until 2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.