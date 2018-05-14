Crime
May 14, 2018 10:32 am

Man believed to be high on opiates charged with allegedly striking bus in Sarnia

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police in Sarnia, Ont., say a man has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel and struck a city bus.

Global News File
SARNIA, Ont. – Police in Sarnia, Ont., say a man has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel and struck a city bus.

Investigators say that on Friday evening, the man – who they allege was under the influence of an opiate – brought his vehicle to a stop, but it began to roll after he passed out.

They say the vehicle struck a city bus, but none of the occupants were significantly injured.

Police say that when paramedics got to the scene, the driver of the vehicle was still unconscious, but they were able to wake him.

They say he was taken to hospital for examination, and his blood was taken for an analysis.

Police have charged the 39-year-old Sarnia man with driving while impaired by drugs, careless driving, using an unauthorized plate and operating a vehicle without insurance.

