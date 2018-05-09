London’s Black Fly Beverage Company to attach single-use breathalyzers to products

London-based Black Fly Beverage Company is expanding its effort to curb impaired driving by attaching breathalyzers to the alcoholic drinks they produce and sell in Canada and the U.S.

“At Black Fly, our commitment to social responsibility is at the forefront of all aspects of our business,” explained Cathy Siskind-Kelly in a news release.

“The opportunity to distribute MADD-endorsed single-use breathalyzers on select Black Fly products across the country is an opportunity to broaden that commitment.”

The breathalyzers, which are also FDA-approved, can only be used once, and will measure whether a person’s blood-alcohol content is between 0 and 0.08-per cent.

Crystals inside the white tube will change colour from white to purple: passing through various shades of pink and turning purple to indicate the maximum legal blood-alcohol content for fully licensed drivers.

MADD Canada’s Patricia Hynes-Coates was unable to comment on Black Fly’s decision but noted that the breathalyzers should be only used for educational purposes.

“Yes, the accuracy is better than what it used to be but we always are nervous with that. We know that we want people to separate drinking and driving and we don’t want these tools, these personal breathalyzers to provide people with a false sense of reality.”