Saskatchewan Rush down Calgary Roughnecks, advance to 4th straight NLL final

The Saskatchewan Rush have advanced to their fourth straight National Lacrosse League (NLL) final, holding on to down arch-rivals Calgary Roughnecks 15-13 in the West Division Final on Sunday.

Mark Matthews led the attack for the Rush with two goal and five assists. Robert Church and Ben McIntosh each had a hat trick and three assists.

Curtis Dickson had six goals and four assists and Dane Dobbie had two goal and nine assists for the Roughnecks.

Evan Kirk made 34 saves to pick up the win while Christian Del Bianco had 46 saves in the loss.

The Rush went 3 for 3 on the power play while Calgary went four for six.

Saskatchewan will be looking for their third NLL championship in four seasons when they take on the Rochester Knighthawks in the NLL Cup Final after the Knighthawks beat the Georgia Swarm 9-8 in the Eastern Final.

Game 1 of the best of three final goes May 26 in Saskatoon with Game 2 on June 2 in Rochester. Game 3, if necessary, is on June 9 in Saskatoon.