Sports
May 14, 2018 8:37 am
Updated: May 14, 2018 8:38 am

Saskatchewan Rush down Calgary Roughnecks, advance to 4th straight NLL final

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Mark Matthews led the attack for the Saskatchewan Rush as they won their fourth straight West Division Final, beating the Calgary Roughnecks 15-13.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A A

The Saskatchewan Rush have advanced to their fourth straight National Lacrosse League (NLL) final, holding on to down arch-rivals Calgary Roughnecks 15-13 in the West Division Final on Sunday.

Story continues below

Mark Matthews led the attack for the Rush with two goal and five assists. Robert Church and Ben McIntosh each had a hat trick and three assists.

Curtis Dickson had six goals and four assists and Dane Dobbie had two goal and nine assists for the Roughnecks.

READ MORE: Familiar foes meeting in NLL West Division Final

Evan Kirk made 34 saves to pick up the win while Christian Del Bianco had 46 saves in the loss.

The Rush went 3 for 3 on the power play while Calgary went four for six.

Saskatchewan will be looking for their third NLL championship in four seasons when they take on the Rochester Knighthawks in the NLL Cup Final after the Knighthawks beat the Georgia Swarm 9-8 in the Eastern Final.

Game 1 of the best of three final goes May 26 in Saskatoon with Game 2 on June 2 in Rochester. Game 3, if necessary, is on June 9 in Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Roughnecks
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
NLL
NLL West Division Final
Regina Sports
Rush Lacrosse
Saskatchewan Rush
Saskatchewan Rush Lacrosse
Saskatoon Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News