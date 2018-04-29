Roughnecks lose to the Saskatchewan Rush 11-10 to close out regular season

The Calgary Roughnecks lost to the Saskatchewan Rush by a score of 11-10 in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.

The Roughnecks’ offence was led by Holden Cattoni with four goals and one assist.

Rush players Ben McIntosh (4), Jeff Shattler (2), Matthew Dinsdale (1), Ryan Keenan, Robert Church, Mark Matthews and Dan Dawson netted 11 goals in front of 14,671 fans in Saskatoon.

Rush Assistant Captain Mark Matthews also got six assists on the night, setting a new NLL single-season record for assists with 84 and he broke his own franchise record for points in a season with 116.

READ MORE: Georgia Swarm snap Saskatchewan Rush’s win streak

Calgary was two-for-seven on the power play and netted one short-handed goal. The Rush capitalized on one-of-four power plays.

Roughnecks goalie Christian Del Bianco stopped 32 shots. Evan Kirk made 36 saves on 46 shots for Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan won both other games against Calgary (8-10) this NLL season.

Saskatchewan (14-4) will host the NLL West Division Final next on May 10.