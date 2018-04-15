Georgia Swarm snap Saskatchewan Rush’s win streak

The Georgia Swarm snapped the Saskatchewan Rush’s two-game winning streak with a 16-10 victory in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.

The Swarm’s offence was led by Lyle Thompson’s five goals along with four goals and four assists from Randy Staats. Jordan MacIntosh sealed the win with an empty-netter.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush double up Vancouver Stealth 20-10

Rush players Mike Messenger, Ryan Keenan, Mark Matthews and Jeff Shattler all netted two goals apiece in front of 14,745 fans in Saskatoon.

Georgia was three-for-seven on the power play and netted two short-handed goals. The Rush capitalized on three-of-six power plays and had a short-handed goal.

Swarm goalie Mike Poulin stopped 39 shots. Tyler Carlson made one save on two shots for Saskatchewan while Evan Kirk kept 35 out of the net.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush join rivals and Sask Lacrosse to support Humboldt Broncos

Saskatchewan won the only other game against Georgia (9-7) this NLL season 13-9.

The last regular season home game for the Rush (13-4) is against the Calgary Roughnecks (7-9) on April 28.

Saskatchewan will host the NLL West Division Final on May 10.