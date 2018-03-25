Rochester Knighthawks hold off Saskatchewan Rush for 13-10 win

The Rochester Knighthawks‘ defence held off a comeback by the Saskatchewan Rush for a 13-10 win in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action on Saturday.

Austin Shanks led Rochester’s offence with five goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist.

Rush forward Robert Church was still hot after a sock trick last week, scoring four goals and adding two assists on Saturday.

The Knighthawks were two-for-four on the power play and netted a short-hander. The Rush scored four power-play goals on eight attempts.

Goaltender Evan Kirk stopped 40 shots in front of a home crowd of 14,811 fans at SaskTel Centre. Matt Vinc made 43 saves for the Knighthawks.

Rochester (7-7) beat Saskatchewan 16-11 in their only other meeting this NLL season on Feb. 17 in New York.

The Rush (11-3) play the Colorado Mammoth (9-4) next at home on April 7.