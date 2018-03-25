Sports
March 25, 2018 3:04 pm
Updated: March 25, 2018 3:11 pm

Rochester Knighthawks hold off Saskatchewan Rush for 13-10 win

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatchewan Rush struggled to gain the momentum needed to make a comeback victory against the Rochester Knighthawks in Saskatoon. Megan Robinson has highlights from the game.

A A

The Rochester Knighthawks‘ defence held off a comeback by the Saskatchewan Rush for a 13-10 win in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action on Saturday.

Austin Shanks led Rochester’s offence with five goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush collect 16-10 road win over Buffalo Bandits


Story continues below

Rush forward Robert Church was still hot after a sock trick last week, scoring four goals and adding two assists on Saturday.

The Knighthawks were two-for-four on the power play and netted a short-hander. The Rush scored four power-play goals on eight attempts.

Goaltender Evan Kirk stopped 40 shots in front of a home crowd of 14,811 fans at SaskTel Centre. Matt Vinc made 43 saves for the Knighthawks.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush trade Dan Taylor to Toronto Rock for conditional pick

Rochester (7-7) beat Saskatchewan 16-11 in their only other meeting this NLL season on Feb. 17 in New York.

The Rush (11-3) play the Colorado Mammoth (9-4) next at home on April 7.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
NLL
Regina Sports
Rochester Knighthawks
Rush Lacrosse
Saskatchewan Rush
Saskatoon Sports
SaskTel Centre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News