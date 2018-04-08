Saskatchewan Rush tops in NLL with win over Colorado Mammoth

The Saskatchewan Rush defeated the Colorado Mammoth 11-8 in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action Saturday on an emotional night at SaskTel Centre.

Rush players sported Broncos stickers on their helmets and a moment of silence was held prior to the opening faceoff as the entire province reels in the aftermath of a horrific bus crash that killed 15 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and staff on Friday.

A moment of silence for our Broncos. pic.twitter.com/gDlOBl44Bo — #PrayersForHumboldt (@SaskRushLAX) April 8, 2018

Rush forward Robert Church had a hat trick and four assists while Ryan Keenan and Ben McIntosh each scored two goals. Chris Corbeil sealed the win for Saskatchewan with an empty netter.

Ryan Benesch led Mammoth’s offence with a hat trick and an assist.

Colorado was one-for-four on the power play but had a short-handed goal. The Rush capitalized three times on four power-play attempts.

Rush goaltender Evan Kirk stopped 34 shots in front of a home crowd of 14,971 fans. Dillon Ward made 35 saves for the Mammoth.

Saskatchewan beat Colorado (10-6) in all three of their regular season meetings.

With Saturday’s win, the Rush secured first overall in the NLL standings and a first-round bye in the Champion’s Cup playoffs. Saskatchewan will host the NLL West Division Final on May 10.

The Rush (12-3) face a doubleheader next weekend as they travel to Vancouver to take on the Stealth (2-13) on April 13 before returning home the next day to take on the Georgia Swarm (7-7).