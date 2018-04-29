Estevan lacrosse player Teanna Sieben helps Rush close out regular season

The Saskatchewan Rush had an addition to the lineup as they prepared to close out their National Lacrosse League (NLL) regular season against the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday

Eighteen-year-old Teanna Sieben from Estevan joined the team in the morning shoot around and in warm-ups at Sasktel Centre prior to the ball drop.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity for me to be here. I’m just very thankful to be here. I still can’t believe it’s real, like I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s just unbelievable,” said Sieben the morning of the game.

“It’s awesome that I was able to save some shots. It’s professional, I just didn’t think I would be here saving the shots.”

READ MORE: ‘Follow your dreams’: Deaf lacrosse goalie has message for young girls

“I couldn’t sleep, I was so excited, so pumped up and ready to go. I just could not sleep.”

Sieben was born with influenza pneumonia and the medication she received to treat the illness left her with hearing loss. At 10 years old, Teanna was almost completely deaf. However, she was then approved for her second cochlear implant surgery, allowing her hearing to improve.

She started playing lacrosse when she turned 13 and emerged as a star goaltender. She frequently travels to Calgary to work with ELEV8 Lacrosse.

Sieben hopes to play lacrosse at the collegiate level in the United States. She has a message for anyone with a disability.

“I didn’t think I’d be the person to be like a huge role model,” Sieben said. “I’m so happy I’m the role model to many disabilities out there. I just want to tell you guys, don’t give up, follow your dreams.”

“You are facing hard challenges, you just got to get through them, you’ll get there. Every experience is worth it, because in the future you’ll be here like I’m here with the Rush today.”

The Rush went on to beat the Roughnecks 11-10.

READ MORE: Roughnecks lose to the Saskatchewan Rush 11-10 to close out regular season

Saskatchewan (14-4) will host the NLL West Division Final next on May 10.